Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 31, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

Christina J. Wright, 43, 2100 block of Selina Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Battery against a public safety official.

Tersh S. Scamihorn, 49, 800 block of Finwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

Megan D. Archer, 34, 10 block of H Street Southwest, Linton. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear.

Lindsey M. Freeman, 31, 100 block of West Trinity, Clinton. Booked 8:56 p.m. Possession of hypodermic or syringe, failure to appear on felony charge, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.

Jackie L. Upshaw, 65, 6200 block of Saint Mary's Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Saturday

Paris L. Jones, 51, 300 block of South 9 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 a.m. Domestic battery.

Jamie Garrard, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Dorachio S. Jones, 47, 300 block of South 9 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:18 a.m. Domestic battery.

Kelcey L. Sells, 29, 700 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Christian T. Frye, 52, no address available. Booked 10:37 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Nick J. Kirmse, 49, 200 block of Dickerson Avenue, Seelyville. Booked 11:04 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and resisting law enforcement.

Chad W. Godsey, 42, 2800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Court order.

Matthew Tindall, 41, 3500 block of Cathy Avenue, Pahrump, Nev. Booked 8:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.

Dylan K. Ventura, 23, 4400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday

Amanda A. Yates, 29, 3800 block of East Plantation Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Theft and possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction.

Jacob M Snyder, 20, 1900 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Criminal recklessness and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Matthew G. Czarnecki, 29, 4400 block of Old Paris Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Joseph W. Gosciniak, 45, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, and battery against a public safety official.

Camille N. Fuqua, 29, 100 block of Oakland, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and battery against a public safety official.

Bradley A. Hild, 24, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, forgery, false informing and resisting law enforcement.

Monday

Hud R. Judy, 38, 7300 block of South Wilcocks Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.

Nathan A. Roe, 42, 3100 block of Beauman Street, Bridgeton. Booked 12:52 a.m. Conversion.

Crystal A. Church, 41, 2300 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Neglect of dependent.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.