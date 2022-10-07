Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 7, 2022

Oct. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

* Max L. Allsup, 38, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* George E. Cheesman, 55, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Burglary.

* Justice L. Shumaker, 21, 1600 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.

* Quentin J. Sanders, 27, 2600 block of Arleth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

* William A. Heyman, 44, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Criminal mischief, sexual battery and domestic battery.

* Mary E. Rodgers, 66, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Small claims.

* Sara M. Brown, 34, 4300 block of East Sangar Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Peyton A. Walters, 20, 2300 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and auto theft.

* Nicholas A. Guyton, 36, 9600 block of Spurline Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

Thursday

* Jeffery L. Johns, 56, no address available. Booked 12:22 a.m. Public intoxication.

* Jacob M. Hanna, 28, 7400 block of North Thayer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Dealing counterfeit substances, possession of counterfeited substances and possession of paraphernalia.

* Preston C. Lee, 35, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Habitual traffic violator, legend drug prescription violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.