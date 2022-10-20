Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 20, 2022

Oct. 20—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

Terry G. Baugh Sr., 56, Carlisle. Booked 11:01 a.m. Court order.

Brittany A. Barnhart, 28, 3700 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 44, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Court order.

Juliann S. Magallanez, 34, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Failure to appear.

Dylan Woodburn, 20, 1400 block of West Durham Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Intimidation, residential entry and battery.

Kurt A. Carroll, 59, 1800 block of 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Tuesday

Whitney N. Scott, 27, 1100 block of East Fairchild Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 1:15 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

Jessica R. Joy, 26, 1800 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and neglect of dependent.

Seth M. Gerdink, 32, 100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

Kenneth W. Eble, 76, 1200 block of North Pointer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

Storm D. Sandifer, 30, 6700 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Erin N. Wood, 31, 200 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Amanda R. Olson, 35, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Failure to appear.

Cody M. Lawson, 23, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 5:15 p.m. Failure to appear.

Thomas R. Carney, 50, no address available. Booked 5:34 p.m. Court order.

Timothy M. Wenk, 31, 2500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bladimir Roblero Vazquez, 31, 1400 block of 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

Bryan E. Pitts, 26, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant person.

Wednesday

Ivan A. Castro, 22, 7200 block of Hatteras Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 3:59 a.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and battery against a public safety official.

James C. Ford, 48, 21300 block of North Council Road, Edmond, Okla. Booked 4:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tracy L. May, 48, 600 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Shawna L. Cunning, 33, no address available. Booked 5:53 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.