Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 25, 2022

Oct. 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Lamar N. Suggs, 18, no address available Booked 11:51 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* David E. Ford, 60, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Lameki Y. Owens, 31, no address available. Booked 4:01 p.m. Petition to revoke pretrial placement, theft, escape from lawful detention and failure to return to lawful detention.

* Chelsea C. Lee, 46, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Mats S. Alexander, 30, West Plex Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 5:45 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Keegan T. Heck, 29, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Failure to return to scene of accident causing injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Norine Howell, 42, 2100 block of 2 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Lauren S. Evans, 27, no address available. Booked 9:57 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and battery with bodily injury.

* Todd L. Prilaman, 50, no address available. Booked 10:09 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

Friday

* John R. Smith, 28, 600 block of Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 1:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure of occupant to use safety belt, disregarding stop sign and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Carter R. Johnston, 24, 4500 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

* Marcus M. Blanton, 27, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Refusal to identify self while stopped For infraction/ordinance.

* Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 4:46 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.

Story continues

* Cameron R. Weir, 19, 1600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Leaving the scene of of an accident; possession of methamphetamine; escape from lawful detention; carrying a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a controlled substance (three counts); possessing a look-alike substance; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Amber J. McClaskey, 41, 10 block of East Madison Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* William C. Lozier, 29, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear on felony charge.

* Kaylee A. Phillips, 21, 400 block of South Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Residential entry and failure to appear.

* James L. Smith, 42, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Domestic battery, theft (two counts), failure to appear and invasion of privacy.

* Anthony M. Agee, 38, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

* Richard P. Ramey, 41, 1500 block of Collins Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery.

* Hazel M. Cook, 40, 900 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Scot L. Barnett, 50, 10 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.

* Ryan J. Fontanyi, 40, 1700 block of South 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

* Craig R. Skelton, 50, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Dexter A. Mendez, 22, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 9:55 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.

* Robert D. Rooksberry, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Cortney M. Rooksberry, 30, 2400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Dalton J. Wright, 20, 6100 block of East County Road, Sullivan. Booked 11:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Saturday

* Anthony D. Long, 27, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

* Justin M. Ellinger, 19, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

* Elijah A. White, 23, 100 block of Hilversum Place, Indianapolis. Booked 4 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Danielle N. Targett, 37, no address available. Booked 4:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Lucas Barnett, 19, 600 block of South Franklin, Brazil. Booked 4:27 a.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.