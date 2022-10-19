Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 19, 2022

Oct. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

Michael O. Shauntee, 37, 2400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 a.m. Intimidation, battery and battery with moderate bodily injury.

Scott L. Basham, 53, 6000 block of Twin Beach Street, Brazil. Booked 1:30 p.m. Domestic battery.

James F. Canulli, 55, 10 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Failure to appear.

Jammie L. Kitchen, 41, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.

Grant M. Cooper, 23, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 7:06 p.m. Theft (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Tamara Matthews, 35, 600 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Nicholas J. Shelton, 44, 300 block of North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Sunday

Arin E. Kirby, 42, 1100 block of North Kennedys Crossing, Brazil. Booked 8:42 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

Ontario J. Jackson, 26, 1600 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Battery with bodily injury and domestic battery (two counts).

Bryan M. Hendrickson, 38, 7700 block of North Eppert, Brazil. Booked 3:24 p.m. Court order.

Buddy O. Ellinger Jr., 48, 1400 block of South 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Court order.

David E. White, 52, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Domestic battery.

Jessica D. Keyt, 42, 4300 block of East County Road, Brazil. Booked 5:35 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

William C. Beasley, 27, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Failure to appear.

Melissa R. Warren, 56, no address available. Booked 9:18 p.m. Domestic battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Monday

Jacob E. White, 37, 200 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

Ruby D. Dowell, 36, 4200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.