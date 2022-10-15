Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 15, 2022

Oct. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Gaige M. Norris, 28, 2300 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.

—Terry L. Decker, 57, 10 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Steven J. Massutti, 41, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—James E. Wayne, 21, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Battery.

—Christopher S. Critchlow, 41, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Grant K. Killion, 37, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Auto theft; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and intimidation.

—George H. Bailey, 36, 100 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Failure to appear and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.

—Grant McCardle, 38, 400 block of Salem Ridge Road, Aurora. Booked 7:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Taylor Layton, 22, 2400 block of Third Avenue, Terre haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Tracy L. Le May, 48, 600 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Nikki J. Sullivan, 26, 10 block of North Poplar, Hymera. Booked 9:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Kellee D. Ramirez, 39, 400 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Thursday

—Mats S. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—James E. Gilbert, 47, 10 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and intimidation.

—Shandon R. Laffoon, 41, 9500 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.