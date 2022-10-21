Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 21, 2022

Oct. 21—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

Michael A. Johnson, 38, 300 block of West County Road 100 south, Greencastle. Booked 10:59 a.m. Court order.

Cameron J. Jent, 24, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, burglary, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

Richard A. Hoke, 34, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Frank Thies, 66, 10 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Tamica N. Burgess-Jones, 52, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 p.m. Revocation, false informing and possession of marijuana.

Tommie W. Bolden, 29, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and theft.

Brooke Gaskins, 31, 10 block of East Spring Street, New Albany. Booked 4:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Jesse V. Schane, 31, Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and false reporting.

Brandon L. Harris, 36, 200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts); resisting law enforcement (three counts); reckless driving; possession of methamphetamine; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; criminal recklessness; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and false reporting.

Edward A. Jones, 39, 10 block of Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Other (not classified), out-of-county warrant, failure to appear, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of methamphetamine.

Courtney Southard, 36, 600 block of South Sandstone, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Katherine L. Taylor, 36, 2600 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.

Thursday

Tanner J. Fugate, 23, 500 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Charnail R. Dickison, 39, 2800 block of North Turner Railroad Street, Brazil. Booked 12:51 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

Cole A. Martin, 25, 10 block of West Cardonia Wells Street, Brazil. Booked 4:01 a.m. Habitual traffic violator; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.