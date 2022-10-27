Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 27, 2022

Oct. 27—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

Ronald G. Price, 52, 1300 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of paraphernalia; disregarding stop sign; driving the wrong way on posted one-way roadway; address or name change violation; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Donetta Smith, 33, 5100 block of Indiana 19, Elkhart. Booked 11:02 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Jeremy A. Lovett, 38, 10 block of South Grant, Brazil. Booked 12:14 p.m. Criminal trespass.

Patricia J. Matheny, 42, 2400 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Ronald D. Hayne, 38, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Auto theft.

Nolan Reinneck, 21, 900 block of South 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Zachary C. Schlotta, 29, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Domestic battery, theft (three counts) and invasion of privacy.

David J. Featherston, 27, 900 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Failure to appear.

Kristina B. Coleman, 31, 2800 block of East Norris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Domestic battery.

Meghan L. Showecker, 42, 600 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal recklessness and battery.

Daisy L. Goffinet, 23, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, residential entry and battery.

Autumn S. Goffinet, 42, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Residential entry.

Vincent Daniels, 33, 200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Domestic battery.

Jaden T. Hensley, 27, 1800 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Intimidation and harassment.

Melvin K. Hooper, 19, 7800 block of Wilson Street, Merrillville. Booked 11:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Sunday

De Ladeaye Earley, 18, 200 block of Gibbs Avenue Northeast, Canton, Ohio. Booked 1:26 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Devin J. Gess, 20, 1800 block of East Sothern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Omar L. Tahat, 20, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Omar Maldonado, 28, 1300 block of Dawson Way, Mesquite, Texas. Booked 3:52 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Aaron M. Webb, 20, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Effingham, Ill. Booked 4:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

Matthew J. Flowers, 35, 200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Felon carrying a handgun, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Umba K. Maloba, 45, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 p.m. Theft, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

Levi C. Wrightsman, 32, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Criminal conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Wade M. Bennett, 31, 5100 block of North Water Street, Cayuga. Booked 3:20 p.m. Court order.

James Crowley, 59, 2200 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

Michael D. Brown, 32, 1200 block of Medallion Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Peary L. Sandifer, 35, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

Steve E. Sprague, 58, no address available. Booked 5:47 p.m. Criminal trespass.

Christopher T. Ryan, 32, 4200 block of South 5 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Ashley L. Gayer, 38, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; disorderly conduct; and intimidation.

Monday

Gregory A. Porter, 27, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Travis M. Brown, 29, 10 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.

Justin A. Edmonson, 28, 2100 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, out-of-county warrant, strangulation, false informing and invasion of privacy.

Robert M. Wilson, 45, 200 block of North Birch Street, Dana. Booked 5:38 a.m. Reckless driving, habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.