Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 29, 2022

Oct. 29—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Vincent O. Dates, 40, 1900 block of West U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 10:43 a.m. Court order.

—Anthony O. Sheehy, 37, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 10:52 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

—Joshua K. Boaz, 35, 3100 block of North 15 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia and unauthorized authorized absence from home detention violation.

—Joshua Coogan, 25, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Stephaine J. Schommer, 43, 6100 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Bethany D. Stines, 35, 10 block of West Hymera Jackson Street, Shelburn. Booked 4:45 p.m. False informing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

—Sarah M. Smith, 43, 1500 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Battery; robbery; burglary of a dwelling; theft (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; false reporting; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Katrina M. McDonald, 29, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe (two counts), battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine.

—Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Denise Bosworth, 46, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Story continues

—Summerlyn G. Bullock, 21, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Joseph M. Sturma, 48, 600 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Criminal trespass, burglary and battery with bodily injury.

—Dustin L. Mount, 27, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Carl J. Langer, 41, 700 block of East Bradfield Road, Bloomfield. Booked 9:40 p.m. Domestic battery.

Thursday

—Christopher T. Atkinson, 33, 5300 block of North Miami Garden Street, Brazil. Booked 12:17 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Jamont D. Beard, 35, 10 block of South 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Public intoxication.

—Roxanna N. Frakes, 33, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Anthony Thigpen, 26, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, resisting law enforcement, auto theft false informing (two counts), possession of marijuana (two counts) and reckless driving.

—Ian Q. Bolin, 31, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Residential entry, conversion, and false reporting.

—James E. Patat, 66, 4400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Battery.

—Daniel R. Hopkins, 50, 1200 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Dontaye M. Davis, 21, 800 block of North 6 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 p.m. Court order.

—Stacey L. Hopton, 50, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).

—Brian L. Frost, 33, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Brian W. Ball, 28, 100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Joshua Coogan, 25, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Ronnie L. Brossman, 70, 2400 block of Barnhardt Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (five counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Gloria Rodriguez, 60, 4900 Avalon Avenue, Austin, Texas. Booked 8:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—John J. Lydick, 50, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to return to scene of accident.

—Randall D. Lucas, 32, 10 block of John Street, Crawfordsville. Booked 10:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Eric D. Speicher, 21, 10 block Rosewood Court, Paris, Ill. Booked 11:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Michael J. Thompson, 31, 5700 block of North State Road, Brazil. Booked 11:54 p.m. Failure to appear.

Friday

—Macenzea E. Cheesman, 22, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; false informing; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—William J. Weaver, 23, no address available. Booked 3:34 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Joshua L. Johnson, 33, 1100 block of North Vandalia, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Michael L. Holton, 38, no address available. Booked 6:16 a.m. Escape, burglary of a dwelling and escape from lawful detention.

—Rickey E. Church, 41, no address available. Booked 6:53 a.m. Battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.