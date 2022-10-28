Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 28, 2022

Oct. 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

* Andrew T. Bledsoe, 33, 4700 block of East Brentview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

* Stuart J. D'Angelo, 36, no address available. Booked 10:52 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, possession of marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, auto theft and domestic battery.

* Brooklynn D. Hudson, 31, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

* Melissa Carver, 38, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Tracy L. Fouts, 46, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Jalon A. Shaffer, 27, 1300 block of Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and false reporting.

* Dawn Wynn, 48, 3500 block of Jennifer Lane, Pea Ridge, Ark. Booked 3:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Steve E. Sprague, 58, no address available. Booked 3:49 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Christopher M. Davis, 40, 10 block of West Mississippi Road, Mitchell. Booked 4:18 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, dealing in a synthetic cannabinoid, operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Mats B. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Martin Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.

* Jason Blessing, 18, 1700 block of South Walnut Street, Bloomington. Booked 7:28 p.m. Battery.

* Abbey L. Smith, 40, 200 block of Blueridge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe and domestic battery.

* Robert D. Archbold, 50, no address available. Booked 8:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Mason A. Francis, 19, 300 block of South Miami Avenue, Sidney, Ohio. Booked 10:06 p.m. Criminal trespass.

Tuesday

* Shawn H. Petty, 45, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

* Steven M. Weldon, 37, 7300 block of East U.S. 36, Coatesville. Booked 2:02 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Joesiya E. Cooksey, 26, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

* Theresa D. Johnson, 26, no address available. Booked 3:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

* Scott R. Lawrence, 30, 2400 block of Oakcliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Dustin J. Sluder, 42, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended

* Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 3:16 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

* Jerry L. Evans, 45, 100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

* Matthew A. Rigdon, 29, 900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Dillon T. Smith, 31, 4500 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

* Brandon L. Smith, 40, no address available. Booked 10:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, robbery and domestic battery.

* Vaughn D. Evinger, 53, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Wednesday

* Kandi R. Hayne, 38, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Intimidation

* Brady A. Michel, 29, 10 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Theft; false informing (two counts); escape from lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Christopher M. Dover, 45, 2200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Frederick E. Coe, 44, 2800 block of South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Michael Landsaw, 39, no address available. Booked 3:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, legend drug prescription violation, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Story L. Crabtree, 34, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Burglary, escape from lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.