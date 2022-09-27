Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 26, 2022

Sep. 27—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Daniel R. Hopkins, 50, no address available. Booked 12:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

—Javier I. Garrett, 33, 2400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and possession of methamphetamine.

—Daryan P. Farrell, 28, 1600 block of Loma Linda Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.

—Nyla M. Strange, 47, 3200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Steven L. Sandifer Jr., 38, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

—Melissa L. Bozack, 39, 2200 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Inhaling toxic vapors.

—Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—James A. Fields, 33, 1700 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Court order.

—Joshua L. Fields, 32, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Timothy Johnson Jr., 50, 2400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Joshua T. Dorothy, 40, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Alicia K. Pacheco, 20, 5500 block of Prairie Dog Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:16 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.

—Jalen M. Byrum, 22, 5500 block of Prairie Dog Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:39 p.m. Neglect of dependent causing death.

—Jordan M. Bowling, 35, 400 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Austin M. MacClemmy, 21, 4500 block of Goldberg Street, Fayetteville, N.C. Booked 11:17 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Zion E. Stephens, 20, 2200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Failure to appear.

Saturday

—Robert L. Beckett, 45, 5700 block of South 600 West, Williamsport. Booked 12:34 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a minor, neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Brian D. Rowe, 54, 700 block of West Candlewick Circle, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Noah A. High, 24, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

—Amy J. Hollingsworth, 49, 10 block of Park Place Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Timothy L. Keller, 50, 1400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Raheem J. Mitchell, 26, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), carrying handgun without a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Kristin D. Arnett, 35, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:49 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Kendrick Martin, 37, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 p.m. Theft, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and invasion of privacy.

—Dylan E. Shank, 35, no address available. Booked 2:14 p.m. Theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

—Glen L. Keltz, 47, Brazil. Booked 3:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession synthetic drug or look-alike substance; and possession of methamphetamine.

—David E. Edwards, 56, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

—Daniel G. Rudisel, 67, 2500 block of North 14 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Zachery A. Gilbert, 25, no address available. Booked 6:02 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.

—Purnell L. Moore, 40, 1200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Failure to appear.

—James Crowley, 59, 2200 block of crawford Street, terre haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Travis A. Deakins, 43, 3200 block of Carol Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Salima S. Jordan, 27, 2400 block of Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Dustin L. Hojem, 35, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Parole hold.

Sunday

—Deondre Bell, 26, 100 block of South Steel Street, Robinson , Ill. Booked 2:25 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—McKenzie D. Arthur, 18, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Keelon D. Wright, 28, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.