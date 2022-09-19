Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 18, 2022

Sep. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Jayven L. Featherston, 18, 10 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Robbery and theft.

—Jeremiah Hair, 35, no address available. Booked 3:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.

—Tracey L. Wheeler Jr., 43, 1700 block of North Garfield, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, and dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.

—George L. Richey, 53, 1600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Stephen E. Lenges, 70, no address available. Booked 5:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal trespass, residential entry and battery.

—Michael E. Holdridge, 56, 300 block of Sunday Way, Cloverdale. Booked 8:39 p.m. Court order.

—John L. Bell, 40, 7900 block of Sweetwater Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Attempted murder (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, criminal confinement and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

Saturday

—Billy J. Gilbert, 30, 700 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery (two counts).

—Deon B. Hendrix, 31, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Nick S. Strobel, 45, 8600 block of North Suncrest Wood Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Intimidation.

—Isaiah J. Bowman, 20, 500 block of Jackson Street, Rockville. Booked 11:08 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Nicole L. Norton, 34, 400 block of Poplar Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and conversion.

—James H. Newman, 60, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Erik S. Dilg, 42, 2600 block of North County Road, Poland. Booked 6:11 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Taylor M. James, 26, 900 block of Bolton Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Brittany N. Steadman, 30, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.

—Renita L. Lee, 50, 1400 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Conner Smith, 22, 900 block of Beamer Station Road, Bowling Green. Booked 10:22 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Sunday

—Zachary D. Smith, 27, 10 block of Vance Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Delbert W. Brown, 46, 10 block of Lincoln Street, Winsport. Booked 1:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Joseph S. Zavodny, 27, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.