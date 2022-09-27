Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 27, 2022

Sep. 27—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Laura N. Dimond, 30, 2700 block of West Elm Street, New Goshen. Booked 10:28 a.m. Possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

—Tyler R. Lancaster, 30, 9800 block of Quail Covey Way, Lawrenceville, Ill. Booked 12:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Tyrone E. Conwell, 24, no address available. Booked 1:21 p.m. Conversion.

—Debra A. Ferris, 40, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Franklin E. Morgan, 57, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Frederick E. Coe, 43, 8300 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Zachary S. Livingston, 26, 2400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Angelitta M. Woods, 50, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Failure to appear.

Monday

—Brice J. Harry, 50, 7800 block of North Potsville, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—James Sublett, 54, 1100 block of East Hasenour Avenue, Jasper. Booked 2:14 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Ethan J. Delaney, 26, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and theft (two counts).

—Ashlee D. Lecocq-Freeland, 36, 6500 block of West McNabb Street, Coalmont. Booked 3:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and out-of-county warrant.

—Kenny D. Sanquenetti, 38, North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); dealing in a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; resisting law enforcement; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Daniel L. Phelps, 40, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Battery, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.