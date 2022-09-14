Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 14, 2022

Sep. 14—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Shawn S. Golish, 41, 5200 block of East Greenbriar, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 a.m. out-of-county warrant.

—Thomas O. Haskins, 48, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Burglary and resisting law enforcement.

—Eric D. Roberts, 35, 500 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.

—Ashley L. Coffman, 37, 10 block of West Washington Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Richard L. Nixon, 45, 5500 block of U.S. 40, Brazil. Booked 3:02 p.m. False informing and resisting law enforcement.

—Andre R. Pruden, 27, 3200 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.

—Samantha J. Norris, 33, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Kaydee L. Denny, 50, 200 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kenneth L. Foxx, 35, 2400 block of East County Road 1200 North, Brazil. Booked 6:02 p.m. Court order.

—David L. Barth, 50, no address available. Booked 6:42 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Mark A. Smith, 38, 1500 block of Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Child molesting (two counts) and sexual misconduct with a minor.

—Isaac Johnson, 18, 10 block of Vine Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 8:42 p.m. Burglary.

—Robert J. Johnson, 22, 10 block of Vine Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 8:44 p.m. Burglary.

—Sean N. Rutherford, 23, 10 block of Barton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Austin M. Cunningham, 25, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts), and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Levante D. McConnell, 25, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Criminal mischief, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

Wednesday

—Anthony G. Sappenfield, 58, 1700 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Taylor M. Hammons, 28, 22200 block of North 250th, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:57 a.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.

—Salen B. Samuel, 34, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 3:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Kenneth A. Smothers, 24, Club Soda, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Auto theft, false informing; possessing a look-alike substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; resisting law enforcement; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Thomas E. Gowan, 52, 2200 block of North Marion Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.