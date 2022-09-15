Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 15, 2022

Sep. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Stanita G. Poston, 43, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

—Taylinn M. Ross, 18, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Richard R. Coogan Jr., 52, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy.

—Jazmyne M. Wilson, 23, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Michael D. Fennell, 43, no address available. Booked 7 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Aaron W. Hos, 33, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and criminal mischief.

—Anna Johnson, 20, 31700 block of Marker Lane, Gravois, Mo. Booked 8:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Randy W. Dispennett, 51, no address available. Booked 10:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

—James W. Fagg, 56, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Jayla Manson, 22, 1600 block of Amber Woods Place, Indianapolis. Booked 11:27 p.m. Robbery and burglary.

—Donald W. Bryan, 41, 1200 block of Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Thursday

Story continues

—Brynn L. Jackson, 20, 7100 block of Camberwood Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:01 a.m. Robbery and burglary.

—Aryanna Holdeman, 19, 200 block of Rockwood Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 12:22 a.m. Robbery and burglary.

—Nasaya Snyder, 20, 200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Robbery and burglary.

—Alan M. Wilson, 25, 100 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Unlawful carrying of a handgun.

—Patricia J. Matheny, 42, 2400 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Eric M. Matheny Sr., 44, 2400 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and identity deception.

—Ralph L. Rosa, 55, 3700 block of West Indiana 46, Cory. Booked 5:04 a.m. Battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.