Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 21, 2022

Sep. 21—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Sean C. Emmons, 50, 100 block of Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 9:55 a.m. False informing and resisting law enforcement.

—Brian L. Hatfield, 32, 1400 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 p.m. Robbery and theft (three counts).

—Brian J. Wright, 37, 7900 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Ashley J. Melville, 36, 10 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling and theft (two counts).

—Shane C. Altvater, 24, 2500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Theft.

—Jason C. Thomas, 48, 600 block of Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Leslie C. Robinson, 35, 2900 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; dealing marijuana/hashish/saliva; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—John Lawrence, 46, 7400 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Sean P. Dempsey, 38, 2700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Auto theft.

—Scott A. Rickard, 59, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Shannon G. Brooks, 40, 6500 block of North Pinewood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Rick L. Dobson, 73, 3800 block of North Grove Place, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Booked 9:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—David A. Heckelsmiller, 57, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 p.m. Disorderly conduct.

Wednesday

—Lonnie L. Timms, 53, Bonne Terre, Mo. Booked 12:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Zachary E. Miller, 25, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Cody W. Joy, 36, 600 block of Woodland Circle, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Kali J. Ditto, 28, 1200 block of White Street, Clinton. Booked 3:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Scott A. Loudermilk, 49, 2100 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

—Courtney L. Mize, 24, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 a.m. Conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.