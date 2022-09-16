Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 16, 2022

Sep. 16—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Tyler L. Light, 21, 100 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.

—Cyal M. Colon, 29, 1600 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime and pointing loaded firearm at another person.

—Carrie Hernandez Mendez, 33, 700 block of South Grant Street, Brazil. Booked 2:22 p.m. Theft.

—Juliann S. Magallanez, 34, 1400 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 p.m. Harassment and invasion of privacy.

—Dustin L. Wimmer, 36, no address available. Booked 4:36 p.m. Theft.

—Joshua C. Campbell, 28, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Battery by body waste and battery with bodily injury.

—Mickey Archer, 35, 7300 block of Wilcocks Place, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Sue A. Baumunk, 39, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Burglary.

—Amy R. Ravellette, 49, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Dealing methamphetamine and burglary.

—Michael A. Smith, 36, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Coltin T. Woods, 27, 10 block of North Wilson, Palestine, Ill. Booked 6:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Jonathan B. Roberts, 20, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Christopher S. Critchlow, 41, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Darryl Kelly, 60, 500 block of Antioch Circle, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Christopher J. Miller, 21, 4900 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Conversion.

—Rachel K. Wilson, 27, 4400 block of East Poplar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; false reporting; and possession of paraphernalia.

Friday

—Nicholas S. Wheeler, 25, 5300 block of Honey Manor Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Nelson R. Fortune, 35, 400 block of West Poplar St., West Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

—Corye L. Beville, 44, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.