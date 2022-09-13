Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 13, 2022

Sep. 13—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Jacinda A. Batchelor, 35, 7300 block of West County Road 650 South, Reelsville. Booked 10:56 a.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

—Shane L. Carty, 42, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 2:25 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.

—Guy W. Riggs, 50, 100 block of South 21st, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery.

—Felicia A. Parsons, 20, 100 block of South Gorham Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Ashley M. Coleman, 30, 9700 block of North Harmony Boarder Street, Brazil. Booked 7:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Robert Green, 47, 9300 block of South Moseman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Monday

—Lashawan M. Tompkins, 21, 1800 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

—Gary R. Turner, 54, 2300 block of Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Brett R. Milner, 40, 4600 block of East Northview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Lee E. Bemis, 35, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and felon In possession of firearm.

—Keith W. Stephens, 52, 7300 block of South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Story continues

—Kevon J. Sanders, 22, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and escape from lawful detention.

—Christopher C. Craft, 33, 700 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Residential entry.

—Lacey N. Johnson, 30, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Delijah A. N'Gbesso, 20, 9800 block of Olympic Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 12:07 p.m. Conversion.

—Matthew Baker, 41, 3100 block of Certain Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), interference in the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.

—Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

—Tyler L. Light, 21, 100 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Theft, battery resulting in bodily injury and burglary of a dwelling.

—Kevin J. Fallon, 68, 4300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Rape when victim is mentally disabled or deficient; ans sexual battery.

—Alan L. Angel, 44, 700 block of North 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Residential entry and theft.

—William E. Jones III, 32, 2900 block of North 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Matthew Hannel, 37, 3400 block of West County Road 50 North, Greencastle. Booked 7:47 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Clarence J. Pendley, 29, 2100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Tuesday

—Taylor M. Hightower, 18, 600 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Stephanie C. Nix, 29, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

—David L. Hammond, 33, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.

—Justin D. Roacho, 36, 100 block of Dresser, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Conversion.

—Andrew Larsen, 18, 900 block of East Cambridge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Christopher J. Lanning, 43, no address available. Booked 3:49 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

—Jason M. Muncy, 43, 400 block of North Lafayette Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.