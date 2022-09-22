Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 22, 2022

Sep. 22—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Lacy L. Eason, 37, 900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 a.m. Conversion.

—Dennis L. O'Donnell, 34, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Petition to revoke and criminal trespass.

—Shawna L. Cunning, 33, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

—Iliana Bocard, 18, 2500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Domestic battery and credit card fraud.

—Kylee M. Hutt, 35, no address available. Booked 11:55 a.m. Auto theft.

—Jeramie A. Vicars-Goings, 39, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Court order.

—Cody D. Thompson, 38, 7400 block of West Walnut Lane, Rosedale. Booked 12:39 p.m. Court order.

—Brittany J. Baker, 29, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Austin M. Miner, 24, 2200 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; theft of a firearm; dealing controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance.

—Jerry M. Hale, 46, 200 block of West Glenn, Shelburn. Booked 2:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Jeremiah N. Lamaster, 34, 200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Battery by bodily waste.

—Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 27, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Residential entry.

—Skyla N. Mahurin, 21, 100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Jermaine Adams, 50, 1100 block of Wentworth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Story continues

—Phillip A. Grimsley, 32, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—James E. Rogers, 61, 400 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Theft.

—Dalton A. Frazier, 21, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Skyler L. Obergfell, 22, 10 block of and Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

—Angela S. Williams, 38, 600 block of Linden, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery against public safety official, battery by body waste and failure to appear.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.