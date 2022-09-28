Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 28, 2022

Sep. 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Benjamin D. Daugherty, 33, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Aaron W. Hos, 33, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Joshua S. Sullivan, 30, 7200 block of North 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Carrie E. Pendley, 32, 900 block of West Allison Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Possession of a syringe; domestic battery; arson; burglary of a dwelling; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and intimidation.

—David W. Towles, 51, 3900 block of Golfview Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts), strangulation (two counts) and invasion of privacy (two counts).

—Michael A. Wampler, 62, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Derious Duckworth, 25, 1600 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery.

—Rita K. Goodman, 57, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Mranda K. Smith, 36, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Kyle S. Shultz, 28, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Gage D. Haase, 20, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Catherine Law, 51, 1200 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. False informing.

Tuesday

—Sidney D. Bolden, 54, 400 block of South 16th St, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

—Jessica V. Baker, 37, 10 block of West Logan, Brazil. Booked 2:20 a.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance and battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.