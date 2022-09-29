Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 29, 2022

Sep. 29—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Benjamin J. Scott, 46, 1800 block of South 250, Clinton. Booked 10:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

—Kali J. Ditto, 28, 1200 block of White Street, Clinton. Booked 2:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Kevin L. Joyner, 25, 900 block of Gilbert Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Court order.

—Christopher P. Rust, 49, 4300 block of Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Court order.

—Anthony Thigpen, 26, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts); auto theft; criminal mischief; false informing (two counts); resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); reckless driving; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Denney J. Johnson, 53, 10 block of Pine Drive, Martinsville. Booked 4:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Brittiany E. Neace, 36, 2200 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Graylon D. Bell, 55, 700 block of Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Theft (two counts), operating a motor vehicle with fictitious plates, domestic battery (two counts), disorderly conduct, intimidation, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts), driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Kurt A. Carroll, 59, 1800 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts).

—Gary L. Bocek, 45, no address available. Booked 6:31 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.

—Steven T. Czajka, 31, 200 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Ryan R. Buddle, 32, 200 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; unlawful possession or use of a legend drug; battery resulting in bodily injury; criminal confinement; auto theft; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); possession of methamphetamine (two counts); and possession of paraphernalia.

—Cristie L. Clark, 52, 25800 block of East 1850th Road, Dennison, Ill. Booked 11:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday

—Darryel L. Porter, 64, 5800 block of Seabury Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:11 a.m. Public intoxication and dealing in methamphetamine.

—Craig D. Turner, 53, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jaylen Williams, 23, 10 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Kristin D. Arnett, 35, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 12:01 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Travis L. Hendrickson, 26, 1700 block of North Stop 18, Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Reckless possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; court order; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Alona M. Peraza, 37, 2600 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Mark Riggs, 35, 1500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, failure to stop after accident resulting in injury, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Joshua L. Johnson, 33, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

—Daniel Duran, 37, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Harold Crowther, 61, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.

Thursday

—Frank A. Oxendine, 51, 2500 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Shelby J. Houle, 44, 2700 block of North Cherry Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

—Leslie E. Hughes, 61, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and criminal conversion.

—Montez L. Ellington, 33, 3800 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

