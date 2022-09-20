Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 20, 2022

Sep. 20—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Devin S. Bailey, 36, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Randall L. Kopernak, 34, 10 block of South Eaton Avenue, Muncie. Booked 1:09 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

—Daldib T. Singh, 30, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

—Tamika N. Shavers, 36, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

—Joshua D. Phillips, 46, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Burglary and theft.

—Phillip A. Grimsley, 32, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.

—Cindy A. Vehmeier, 36, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Tabitha A. Poppaw, 39, 10 block of South Garfield, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Breanna M. Whippo, 20, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 11:08 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Monday

—Heather M. Phillips, 33, 1900 block of South 23 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, child restraint system violation and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Youssef Zran, 21, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Theft from motor vehicle and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime.

—Keith L. Hull, 38, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Timothy J. Wright, 37, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Jonathon D. Blackwell, 33, 10 block of South Waggoner Street, Sandborn. Booked 11:18 a.m. Petition to revoke.

—Ron J. Buza, 39, no address available. Booked 1:22 p.m. Theft, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

—Dylan E. Shank, 35, no address available. Booked 2:28 p.m. Conversion and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Ashley N. Whitesides, 30, 600 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Kevin W. Owens, 57, 2800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Kelly Gustafson, 41, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, intimidation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and disorderly conduct.

—Michael L. Henderson, 48, 2800 block of South 9 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Schuremanna D. Norris, 40, 2200 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; battery; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Charles M. Ahnert, 52, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Burglary.

—Harley L. Seeling, 21, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Jacob A. Brown, 23, 4800 block of Woodfield Drive, Brazil. Booked 8:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; auto theft; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.

—Genelle M. Norris, 39, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Austin M. Fulford, 26, 10 block of West Peabody Lane, Clinton. Booked 11:22 p.m. Failure to appear.

Tuesday

—Jacob Steinbrook, 27, 100 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Ronald L. Lafleur, 39, 600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

—Robert L. King, 54, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.