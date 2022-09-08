Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 8, 2022

Sep. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sept. 6, 7 and 8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sept. 6

—Jacquetta L. Bailey, 45, 200 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Brent D. Bemis, 55, no address available. Booked 4:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Jason R. Boyce, 41, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.

—Brandon P. Brady, 32, 2200 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and reckless driving.

—Derrick A. Burdett, 42, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Amber Cooper, 19, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Jordan K. Favre, 22, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Joel Frye, 57, 1600 block of South Morton, Evansville. Booked 3:15 p.m. Burglary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Robert L. King, 54, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, 600 block of North Twin Beach, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Jasinai A. Robinson, 20, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Paul L. Sims, 41, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

—Lisa L. Swift, 53, 1100 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jaylen C. Walker, 24, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Criminal mischief (two counts) and battery.

—Zahir White, 25, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Domestic battery.

Sept. 7

—Ian Q. Bolin, 31, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 a.m. Residential entry, conversion, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Damian P. Chapman, 28, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Randi Gleason, 21, 6300 block of East 500, Crawfordsville. Booked 3:56 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

—Vanessa R. Nicoson, 26, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Kaylee A. Phillips, 21, 400 block of South Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Donovan K. Pierce, 18, no address available. Booked 5:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Macie Weir, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Brandon L. Hill, 39, no address available. Booked 8:29 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Thomas A. Fennell, 31, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, criminal mischief, residential entry, theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Jason J. Long, 41, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 9:33 a.m. Court order.

—Amy L. Riffle, 45, 500 block of South Winthrop, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Child restraint system violation and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Jonathon P. Rich, 29, 2100 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.

—Natalie S. Johnson, 57, 700 block of South 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

—Robert J. Weger, 35, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Jami H. Murdock, 36, 3700 block of East Sandalwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, possession of legend drug, possession of syringe, domestic battery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Leroy J. Presley, 34, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Richard A. Sandlin, 55, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Unlawful carrying of a handgun (two counts), battery committed with deadly weapon, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, reckless driving and murder.

Sept. 8

—David S. Keith, 30, 1600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Joshua M. Santos, 29, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Kendal M. Orlando, 37, 200 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.