Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 7, 2022

Sep. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sept. 3, 4, 5 and 6, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sept. 3

—Aaron M. Weger, 24, 1400 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Gage T. Brumley, 22, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance to minor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Dustin L. Wimmer, 36, 10 block of North 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Matthew W. Edington, 25, 2700 block of Durkees Ferry Road, New Goshen. Booked 9:24 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Kenneth E. Deverick, 38, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Small claims and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Sept. 4

—Meriah D. Henry, 20, 1500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Desirae N. Long, 32, 200 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Terell E. Herron, 38, 600 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Cortez A. Thompson, 23, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 a.m. Public intoxication.

—Dalton Dickerson, 19, 2200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Clint C. Foster, 26, 8100 block of East 450th Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 4:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Daisy L. Goffinet, 23, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Corey A. Buchhaas, 21, 5700 block of North Main Street, Cayuga. Booked 5:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Ivan L. Cartmel, 26, 900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Mark A. Rissler, 35, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.

—Justin Johnson, 30, 1000 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 3:26 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Desmond T. McNary, 30, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Theft of a firearm.

Sept. 5

—Buddy A. Williams, 33, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 a.m. Burglary, residential entry and theft from motor vehicle.

—Timmie L. Fields, 20, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Zachary Gilbert, 25, 4300 block of Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Annaleigh Joslin, 40, 1800 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Justice L. Shumaker, 21, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, residential entry and invasion of privacy.

Sept. 6

—Thomas E. Ping, 53, 7300 block of North Carolene, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Expired plates, speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Maurice D. Sutton, 25, 500 block of East 43 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

—Adam R. Elliott, 41, 6100 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Conner T. Gossman, 29, 600 block of Morton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Robert W. Jeffrey, 48, 200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.