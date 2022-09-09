Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 9, 2022

Sep. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sept. 8 and 9, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Ron J. Buza, 39, no address available. Booked 9:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Shane E. Redmon, 31, 13400 block of North 150th Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 1:58 p.m. Sexual battery.

—Jamie Hoover, 52, 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Michael D. Fennell, 43, no address available. Booked 6:22 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

—Bobbie J. Whitner, 51, 2300 block of East Pittman Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Travis C. Stephens, 22, 1500 block of Carl Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Joseph F. Haggart, 37, 6100 block of South Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—William E. Carnell, 60, 2500 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Friday

—Bottis D. Shelton, 24, 2100 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Daniel I. Mahan, 32, 6200 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.