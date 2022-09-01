Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 1, 2022

Sep. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Joshua D. Doty, 36, no address available. Booked 4:11 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; theft (two counts); and intimidation.

—Gregory Ebler, 55, 100 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Lamar N. Suggs, 18, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Criminal mischief, domestic battery (two counts) and battery with bodily injury.

—Robert Greene, 27, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 6:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Chris J. Kirmse, 44, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and other (not classified).

—Jonathon Barker Jr., 27, 1200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Tattooing a minor and failure to appear.

—Joshua B. Harris, 40, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Theft.

—Jason J. Long, 41, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 9:30 a.m. Court order (two counts).

—Kalen J. Partin, 30, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

—Lukman S. Strader, 57, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Assisting a criminal.

—Breylin M. Behme, 19, 3500 block of Sweetser Avenue, Evansville. Booked 10:56 p.m. possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Megan M. Coleman, 25, 1700 block of Spring Creek, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Conversion.

Thursday

—Seth A. Shafer, 32, 5300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Story continues

—Jamus T. Neal, 48, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, burglary and domestic battery.

—Sandy Rosales, 18, no address available. Booked 1:46 a.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Justin A. Edmonson, 28, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Conversion, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.