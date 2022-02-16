New Vigo County Jail on schedule

Feb. 16—Construction of a new Vigo County Jail, officially the Vigo County Security Center, is on schedule.

Inmates are slated to move into the new jail starting uly 1, Tyler Claypool, project manager for Garmong Construction Services, told the Vigo County Board of Commissioners in a Tuesday update on the more than $67 million construction project.

Sheriff deputies and office personnel are slated to move into the facility in May. Installation of office furniture is slated for April.

Recent progress in the sheriff's department, located in the north half of the structure, includes metal panel installation that is ongoing in the main entrance, while "electrical trim out is complete ... and solid surface countertops and windowsills is complete," Claypool said.

In the south half of the structure where the jail is located, security camera installation is continuing as is security caulking and security device testing is ongoing. Resinous floors are complete throughout the entire building and security glass installation is nearly complete.

Data cable installation is continuing and fire alarm conduit installation is in progress, as is pipe insulation.

Additional work includes testing fire alarm, sprinkler and security access control systems and installing appliances in the sheriff's department. In the jail, security camera installation is needed as is installation of ceiling tile. Kitchen equipment must also be started and tested and hospitality-grade televisions installed.

"We have some challenges still today as we deal with supply chain material delays and labor shortages," Claypool said. "It is nothing that we can't overcome. We are managing that on a daily basis."

Columbus, Ohio-based DLZ, which designed the new jail, will perform a completion punch list inspection in late February and early March.

"For the vast majority of all construction owner/operator meetings, the Indiana Department of Corrections is at each one of those meetings," said Eric Ratz, principal architect on the project for DLZ.

The sheriff's department will undergo jail ownership training in May and June, prior to the arrival of inmates on July 1, Claypool said.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the new facility has separate containment areas for male and females. Kearns said the county on Tuesday had 45 females incarcerated and 298 males. Not all of the people are housed in the current county jail, which is overcrowded and has a cap, under a federal lawsuit, of 268 people.

Current jail building

In a related issue, Vigo County Commissioners selected DLZ to conduct a repurpose study regarding the existing county jail. DLZ was the lowest of two proposals for the study. DLZ bid $9,800 while RQAW bid $19,000.

After the meeting, Commissioner President Chris Switzer said some ideas include building a public defender's office and a clerk's office "and maybe some additional courtrooms, anything we can add into that building to make it easier for the people going through the criminal justice system, with everything still in one location," he said.

A holding cell for 14 to 20 people daily is needed, Swizter said, for in-person court proceedings. Additionally, the county will eventually need a building for storage of documents as well as for county election equipment.

"We have given them a handful of ideas that we would like to see happen with that building, or they may tell us, you know what, these ideas are not going to work [financially], you will just have to knock this building down and build something new, which would be a last-case scenario for me personally," Switzer said.

"They will look at mechanical, electrical, the plumbing and the roofing. If they say we are going to invest several millions of dollars but it will only last a few years, we are not going to do that," Switzer said.

