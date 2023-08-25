Vigo County judge faces contempt finding in divorce case

Aug. 25—A Vigo County Superior Court judge is facing a contempt of court finding in a divorce case pending in Owen County.

In an order filed Aug. 4 in Owen Circuit Court II, Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon found Matthew Sheehan in contempt.

Sheehan is the Vigo Superior Court Division 5 judge, having been elected to that position in November 2020. Before that, he served two years as Terre Haute City Court judge.

Owen County Circuit Court records indicate Judge Hanlon held a hearing July 25 and took under under advisement a motion to show cause for contempt.

In an order filed Aug. 4, Judge Hanlon wrote, among other things, that Sheehan "has willfully failed to comply with Court's Orders regarding discovery, payment of expenses and child support. Numerous expenses were underpaid, paid untimely or not paid at all."

Hanlon did note that other expenses had been addressed to the degree that compelling further compliance was unnecessary, and yet other expenses in petitioner Darcie Sheehan's exhibit were not previously contemplated.

In the order, Hanlon gave Sheehan 30 days to bring up to date his compliance with the court's orders.

Hanlon wrote she would take under advisement, or rule at a later time, regarding sanctions pending Sheehan's compliance. Similarly, the court took under advisement awarding of attorney fees regarding the contempt portion of the case.

In an Aug. 7 notice, Judge Hanlon noted:

* Her court had issued an order finding Matthew Sheehan in contempt regarding earlier agreed items in the divorce case, as well as the court's orders regarding discovery.

* The order regarding contempt had triggered the court's obligation to report under the state's Code of Judicial Conduct, and the order had been reported to the appropriate authority.

* While her court would remain impartial, the judge did believe the filing of such notice was appropriate.

The Tribune-Star's efforts to reach Judge Sheehan at his courthouse office and by cellphone on Friday afternoon were not successful.

Judge Chris Newton, chief judge for Vigo County, on Friday afternoon said he was not at liberty to comment.

In addition to whatever consequences he might face in Judge Hanlon's court, Sheehan also could be at risk for discipline under the state's judicial system.

Complaints of judicial misconduct are investigated by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

The commission itself does not remove, suspend or formally discipline judges. The commission investigates; if it deems it appropriate, it can file misconduct charges before the Indiana Supreme Court. Only the court has the authority to impose judicial discipline.

Less serious cases may result in confidential warnings from the commission. For more on the commission, see www.in.gov/courts/jqc/about/

