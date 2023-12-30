Vigo County School Corp. 2023 graduation rate down slightly, while state is up

Dec. 29—Statewide, Indiana high school graduation rates are up this year, with data showing 88.98% of students in the Class of 2023 graduating, up from 86.52% in 2022.

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2023 state graduation rates on Friday.

In Vigo County, the graduation rate this year is 77.04%, down slightly from last year's 78.4%. In 2021, the graduation rate was 76.6%.

By individual high school, the rates in Vigo County are as follows: North, 81.46%; South, 76.92%; West, 78.05%; Vigo Virtual, 53.13% and Booker T. Washington, 50%.

(For Booker T. Washington, an alternative program, the graduation rate reflects 10 graduates out of a cohort of 20 students, according to state data).

Those rates include waivers.

In response to the most recent numbers, VCSC Superintendent Chris Himsel released the following statement:

"Over the last six months we have devoted a great deal of time and research into finding solutions and ways to increase Vigo County's high school graduation rates. As educators, our greatest priority is to prepare students to walk across that stage and receive their high school diploma — and that continues to be a priority in Vigo County.

"At this time, the rates are not where we want them to be and we are taking a close look at changes and improvements."

The Vigo County School Corp. non-waiver graduation rate for 2023 is 69.49%.

Non-waiver reflects the number of students who complete all their diploma requirements, without needing a waiver.

Statewide, the 2023 graduation increased by nearly 2.5 percentage points.

2023 represents the second-highest graduation rate since Indiana began collecting data in 2012. Key areas of success from this year's graduation data are as follows, according to an IDOE news release.

Statewide, graduation rates increased for:

* Black students — from 77.52% in 2022 to 82.43% in 2023 (4.91 percentage point increase);

* Hispanic students — from 83.86% in 2022 to 86.41% in 2023 (2.55 percentage point increase);

* English learners — from 85.60% in 2022 to 87.72% in 2023 (2.12 percentage point increase);

* Students in special education — from 76.39% in 2022 to 83.24% in 2023 (6.85 percentage point increase); and

* Students receiving free and reduced price meals — from 83.74% in 2022 to 88.74% in 2023 (5 percentage point increase).

The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 80.58% in 2022 to 84.92% in 2023, which is a 4.34 percentage point improvement.

"As a state, we have worked very hard to reduce our waiver rate and keep our focus on ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life and in their career," said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, in a news release. "Looking ahead, we will continue to make improvements to ensure Indiana has a diploma that maintains rigor while also increasing seamless pathways for students as they pursue employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service."

