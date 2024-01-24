Vigo County sees 'slight uptick' in COVID cases

Jan. 23—Vigo County Health Department Administrator Joni Wise on Tuesday reported a "slight uptick" in COVID 19 cases across the board, not just in Vigo County, but throughout the country.

Wise added, however, that in terms of emergency room visits or hospitalizations, it's "not alarming."

"People are getting it, but it's not life-threatening," Wise said.

She noted that Indiana government officials have discontinued tracking cases of the virus, so statistics for the whole state cannot be considered reliable.