Vigo County sheriff's detail results in 10 arrests, 24 tickets

Jan. 30—The Vigo County Sheriff's Office on Monday conducted a warrant service detail and saturation patrol focused on various violations.

The detail resulted in 10 arrests, 24 traffic citations and 10 traffic warnings. United States Marshals task force also assisted, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

During the detail, deputies began a traffic stop near 13th and Linden streets on a 2003 white Ford F-150. A chase ensued, and it ended at 18th Street and Seabury Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was James Krolik, 29, of Terre Haute was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked on charges of auto theft, resisting, aggravated battery (warrant), and reckless driving.

Others arrested, all Vigo County residents, included:

* Keeghan Tetidrick, 33, forgery;

* Tony Elkins, 52, possession of methamphetamine;

* Bradley Thompson, 58, intimidation.

* Ruben Plasencia, 58, intimidation, criminal recklessnesss;

* Shawn Padgett, 26, operating a vehicle while intoxicated;

* Tamara Thompson, 37, driving while suspended prior;

* Renee Brashier, 35, driving while suspended prior;

* Rebecca Elkins, 55, possession of paraphernalia;

* James Thompson, 30, conversion.