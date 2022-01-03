Vigo Courts shift assignments

Jan. 3—A change to the local rules for Vigo County's court system went into effect Jan. 1.

Disputes among family members that result in criminal charges will be directed into one local court as of Jan. 1, meaning Vigo Superior Court 4 will be handling higher level felony cases for the first time.

Felony firearms and drug-related violations discovered during a misdemeanor drunken driving traffic stop will also be filed in Vigo Superior Court 5, meaning an increase in felony cases for that court.

The changes are intended to keep similar case types grouped in the same courts.

Division 4 has traditionally handled domestic violence cases, protective orders and restraining orders, while Division 5 has handled intoxicated driving offenses in addition to misdemeanors and felonies. But when more serious charges arising from those crimes also occurred, the case could filed as a felony in another court.

That will no longer be the case, according to the new local rules approved by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Division 4 will now receive cases arising between a family or household member even if there is no domestic violence involved. In the past, criminal actions among family members — such as a brother stealing from a sister, or a burglary by a granddaughter breaking into her grandparent's home to take something — were spread out among the Division 1, 3, 5 or 6 courts based on the date the incident occurred.

Still, Division 4 will not receive any cases involving murder, manslaughter, reckless homicide, human or sex trafficking, neglect, drug dealing or sex crimes except sexual batteries.

As for Division 5, more serious offenses discovered during a misdemeanor traffic stop for driving while intoxicated will now stay in that court as well. That change involves felonies such as drug dealing and possession, syringes, handguns or firearms.

For instance, if a person designated as a Serious Violent Felon is found in possession of a firearm during the inventory of a vehicle from a DWI traffic stop, that firearm violation would remain in Division 5, rather than bumping the case into another court that handles felonies.

The local rules make no changes to how other felony or misdemeanor cases are assigned to a court. That process is based on the date when a crime occurs.

Division 1 receives felony cases occurring from the first to ninth day of the month. Division 3 receives cases from the 10th to 18th day, Division 6 receives cases from the 19th to 27 day of the month. Division 5 receives cases from the 28th to the end of the month.

Misdemeanor cases are filed in Division 1 or 6.

Lisa Trigg