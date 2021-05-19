Vigo homicide trial underway

May 19—Three people who knew both the victim and the man charged with murder in a 2018 homicide at Blackhawk testified Tuesday that the victim was a gentle giant, and the man who they say stabbed him was quick to anger.

Ashley Alan Richey, 38, faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the July 12, 2018 stabbing death of Bradley Lawson at a house where four people rented rooms.

Testimony began Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 6, where defense attorney Matthew Daley said Richey was defending himself from the much larger Lawson after Lawson struck Richey in the head.

The dispute, Daley said, was about a stray dog that Richey wanted to keep in the house, but which Lawson said Richey could not keep.

Carl Ford, the son of the landlord, said Lawson was in charge of maintaining the property, and was sometimes call "the warden" by the people who lived there because he set the rules of the house. But Ford described Lawson as "easy going" and said Lawson and Richey were friends.

Richey was upset Lawson would not allow Richey to keep the dog at the house, Ford said. And on the day of Lawson's death, Richey sent text messages to Ford saying he planned to move out, Ford said. Ford also testified Richey made a statement that he was going to kill Lawson..

Ford said he decided to drive from his home in Jasonville to the Blackhawk property, but by the time he arrived police were already on scene and Lawson was dead.

Wayne Langman, a friend of Lawson, testified he had stopped by the Blackhawk house that evening to talk to Lawson, who was working on his own car and preparing to go see his girlfriend.

Lawson was in good spirits, Langman said, and Lawson went inside the house briefly before exiting the house holding his chest and then collapsing. Lawson said he saw blood on Lawson's chest and tried to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

Garlinda Cooper also lived in the house, and said she did not hear any argument or struggle between Lawson and Richey because her television and room air conditioner were on and her door was shut.

But Cooper testified Richey came to her room that evening and asked for cigarettes. He also said he had stabbed Lawson, Cooper said.

"He said it twice. He seemed proud of it," Cooper said of Richey's demeanor.

Cooper said she also saw blood on Richey's shirt, but he did not complain of any injuries to himself from a struggle with Lawson.

Cooper called Lawson a gentle giant. An autopsy revealed Lawson was 6-feet, 3-inches tall.

"Brad was not a bully," she said. "He doesn't pick on people smaller than him."

Sgt. Brandon Mullen, a crime scene investigator for the Indiana State Police, took photos of the crime scene as well as photos of Lawson and Richey.

Mullen said he did not see any wounds on Richey, and he thought the blood on Richey's face was from Lawson.

First Sgt. Clayton White of the Vigo County Sheriff's Department said he also did not see wound's on Richey's face to indicate the two men had been in a struggle.

White said he found the murder weapon in a trash can in the house, and forensic testing on the knife showed the presence of Lawson's blood.

The autopsy of Lawson showed the man had a stab wound on his arm, two stab wounds on his back, one on his collarbone, and a fatal wound to his heart.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Bamidele Adeago described Lawson's wounds to the jury. He was the final person to testify Tuesday.

Trial deputy prosecutor Dan McGlone rested the state's case following the doctor's testimony.

Defense attorney Daley is expected to present information to the jury Wednesday morning.

