New Vigo Jail at 50% completion

Howard Greninger, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·6 min read

May 6—Construction of the Vigo County Jail is just over the halfway mark to completion.

"We started Dec. 26, 2019 and we are just over 50%" completed, said Brian Kooistra, chief operations officer for Garmong Construction Services. Substantial completion for the jail is scheduled for March of 2022.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the project remains on track and under budget.

"We were fortunate to have procured most materials before price increases," he said. "There have been delays on materials attributed to COVID-19 and manufacturing shortfalls, but we have not had issues tied to delays."

DLZ, an architectural and engineering firm that designed the jail, is to make a utility inspection of the facility today, said Commissioner Chris Switzer.

Underground conduits are in place on the north side of the entrance and around the entrance road and building. Overhead duct work, electrical and plumbing are ongoing, Switzer said.

All interior blocking is completed on the sheriff's administration side, with dry wall starting and masonry painting has started.

In the jail office area, block walls are nearly complete and door frames are being installed and painting has started. In the jail area all concrete is completed.

Another feature that has been completed are skylights.

"The natural light features are evident now and will be a nice addition to the facility, providing a better atmosphere for employees and inmates," Kearns said.

Switzer said jail cell installation began Tuesday.

"Before the jail cells were put in place, we had to put shims in to make sure they were on grade and all the shims are in and welded in place. The east side of the jail took delivery of jail cells, with 12 installed on Tuesday and 12 on Wednesday — 24 so far installed," he said.

The cells are stacked and then welded in place. A mezzanine will give access to the upper cells. Pauly Jail Building Co. has a crew on hand installing the jail cells, Switzer said.

Switzer was originally opposed to the current jail construction site.

In May 2019 Switzer, and former Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett, each voted against using the current site for the jail while serving on the Vigo County Council.

"I was really against [the current site] for transportation purposes," Switzer said. "But, as kind of a silver lining of COVID-19, it has made us realize that court by video is a thing that will stay. I don't know how much transportation we will have to have but we are going to do video arraignment and we can make that happen inside the jail.

"That is why I was hesitant on not building on the site where the jail is now, but we are building a transportation office with a sally port that is state-of-the art in the new jail, so I don't see any difficulties at all with having to transport a handful of inmates if they have to come" to the county courthouse, Switzer said.

"Inside the jail, there are attorney/inmate rooms for them to meet and there is a whole setup for video straight to the court," he said.

Jail population

Switzer said the county has to be vigilant to keep the jail population down.

"As being part of the [Vigo] County Council last year and appropriating money to the Community Corrections for dual diagnosis programming, I think we still need to focus a lot of our money there," Switzer said. "When people come to the jail, maybe we cannot just put them in jail where they will get no help, but we can get them in front of a psychiatrist or psychologist and have that opportunity to decide if jail is where they really need to go or if they just need help mentally or help with addiction," Switzer said.

"The focus for me is to try to detour those people from just going straight to jail through the dual diagnosis program and see if we can help them in another way before they are placed in that setting of being by themselves and not getting the help they need," Switzer said.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the county is still incurring legal actions due to overcrowding conditions at the current jail.

"I get lawsuit notifications and got a few recently, so they are still adding up," Plasse said of inmates complaining of conditions at the jail, several who are joining a class action federal lawsuit against the jail.

"I inherited a large problem," as sheriff, Plasse said.

"We are still overcrowded and we farm people out to other counties [for jail detention], so once we have room [in the new jail] it will be a relief for me and the jail staff and for the citizens of Vigo County who are paying to house inmates in other places and the lawsuits we keep getting," Plasse said.

The sheriff said the larger jail is the key to eliminating overcrowding.

"We need space to classify inmates based on the crimes they commit. You don't want to put the violent felons with the minor offenders and we have to keep sex offenders away from others, so this will allow us to do that a lot better. It will also allow us to quarantine people if needed, if COVID-19 is still an issue next year," Plasse said.

The new jail will have a negative air system "so if we have incident of a [disease] outbreak in one block, that negative air system keeps it in there, so it will not go to the next block," Plasse said. "It will be more beneficial for the health and well-being of the inmates. It will not let disease spread as COVID-19 did so rapidly with everybody on top of each other, with no way to separate them."

Additionally, the new jail will have recreation areas for each block as well as dedicated classrooms space. Additionally, video courtrooms will help reduce transportation, yet Plasse said use of video is up to each court judge.

March 22, 2022 is the slated date that sheriff's department employees can begin to train at the new jail, with inmates to be transferred in late March or early April 2022, Plasse said.

"It is a big project and takes time, but every day and the longer we are in this [current] jail, the more opportunities for more lawsuits. We will try to hang on and weather the storm until a new jail is built," Plasse said. "But this has been a problem since 1980 when Sheriff Andy Atelski then said we are building a new jail that was too small for the population. He was right and finally it is getting done right," Plasse said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL preview: Can DeVonta Smith finish season ahead of Jaylen Waddle?

    DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle lead the latest rookie wide receiver total odds from PointsBet.

  • George Clooney Is A Brad Pitt Superfan In Hilarious Charity Video

    George Clooney plays the worst roommate ever in a super funny new sketch for Omaze Having George Clooney show up on your doorstep would be a dream come true for most people, but it turns into an absolute nightmare for an unsuspecting homeowner in a hilarious sketch for Omaze. The actor pokes fun at himself []

  • Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

    Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name. Now the former Beatle can add a personalised set of stamps to his long list of accolades. Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".

  • Thai court says key official can stay despite drug case

    A Thai court ruled on Wednesday that an influential politician and deputy agriculture minister could keep his job and continue as a lawmaker, even though he was convicted and jailed in Australia in 1994 for smuggling heroin. Under Thai law, anyone found guilty of narcotics offences is barred from holding public office. The case was brought by the opposition Move Forward Party after Thammanat had repeatedly refused to resign when details of the case came to light two years ago.

  • Here’s what NASA wants its Mars helicopter to do next

    NASA has already made history with its Mars rover Ingenuity. The chopper's first flight proved that powered aircraft are viable on Mars, while its second and third flights demonstrated that aerial drones could easily travel without crashing. Its fourth flight will be designed to show that a similar aircraft could potentially be used to map out regions of the surface and provide detailed observations over a wide area. These are more than enough to call Ingenuity a success, and NASA is already looking to the future. In a new blog post on NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory site, the group explains that the Mars helicopter will be shifting into a new phase of its demonstration. The "operations" phase of the demonstration will hopefully show that Ingenuity and other aircraft built using the same technology could be used to boost the speed at which new discoveries are made on Mars. The idea is to use Ingenuity in a way that future missions might use dedicated aerial science aircraft, and it's pretty exciting stuff. “The Ingenuity technology demonstration has been a resounding success,” NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen said in a statement. “Since Ingenuity remains in excellent health, we plan to use it to benefit future aerial platforms while prioritizing and moving forward with the Perseverance rover team’s near-term science goals.” The operations demonstration will require the helicopter to perform some of its most daring feats yet. There's no guarantee that the chopper will survive, but if it does it will be a huge step toward a future where powered flight is incorporated into future Mars missions. NASA offers a brief summary: Ingenuity’s transition from conducting a technology demonstration to an operations demonstration brings with it a new flight envelope. Along with those one-way flights, there will be more precision maneuvering, greater use of its aerial-observation capabilities, and more risk overall. The change also means Ingenuity will require less support from the Perseverance rover team, which is looking ahead for targets to take rock and sediment samples in search of ancient microscopic life. The helicopter has yet to conduct a one-way flight. Each of its flights began and ended in the same spot on the so-called "Wright Brothers Field," which is a flat area on the surface near where the rover and helicopter touched down. One-way fights would be similar to what a dedicated aerial science drone would perform as it travels large distances across the surface of the Red Planet. Meanwhile, the Perseverance rover has been in a bit of a holding pattern. It has been conducting science as it hangs out in the area of the flight tests but has been required to remain in the general vicinity of the chopper so it can capture video of Ingenuity in action.

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler

  • Why Melinda Gates will probably let Bill Gates keep his dream ‘Xanadu 2’ mansion and move to smaller house

    Tour of secretive Gates family estate went for $35.000 at charity auction in 2009

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Viral TikTok user permanently barred from Disney World for trespassing

    ‘We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property’

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

    China’s government on Thursday rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs. The Foreign Ministry also rejected an appeal by the G-7 diplomats for Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory, to be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization. The statement Wednesday by G-7 diplomats in London “made groundless accusations” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • Ahead of Beirut visit, French minister threatens Lebanese politicians

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign minister said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday and warned of punitive measures against those who are hindering the political progress. The trip comes after Paris said it had started putting in place measures to restrict entry to France for some Lebanese officials on the grounds that they were blocking efforts to find a solution to Lebanon's political and economic crisis. "Firmness for those who block the formation of a government: We have taken national measures, and it is only the beginning," Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter without providing details.

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • 9 Sleeper Sofas That’ll Make You Want to Hit Snooze (in a Good Way)

    Not only are the frame and upholstery built and finished by hand (respectively, of course) but the sleeper sofa’s mattress is made using a pocket coil system for firm yet personalized support. Get it now! Room Essentials’ futon sofa from Target is a reminder that sometimes the simplest solution is the best one. With a solid wood frame and breathable, hypoallergenic fabrics covering the seat and back cushions, the Logan Drive convertible sleeper sofa will make your overnight guests glad they saved money skipping the hotel.

  • Even the chief executive of Zoom says he has ‘Zoom fatigue’

    Eric Yuan says he attended 19 consecutive online meetings in a day