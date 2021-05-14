Vigo jury acquits on murder charge, convicts on lesser counts
May 14—A jury found a Terre Haute man not guilty of murder and involuntary manslaughter in a November 2019 shooting death on Heritage Drive.
The jury in Vigo Superior Court 1 deliberated about three hours Thursday afternoon before finding Durend Randall, 37, innocent in the shooting death of 26-year-old Evan Pershing.
However, the jury did find Randall guilty of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in connection with the struggle that occurred after a SWAT team entered Randall's home and attempted to take Randall into custody.
That guilty verdict prompted a second phase of the trial as deputy prosecutor Eric Frey presented documents to the jury about Randall's 2017 conviction on a robbery charge, making him ineligible to possess a firearm.
In the second phase, the jury found Randall guilty of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony. Sentencing is set for June 16. He faces a potential sentence of two to 12 years in prison.
Testimony during the trial revealed Randall had the handgun used to shoot Pershing in his pocket when he was arrested.
Randall did not take the stand in his own defense.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Kristin Szczerbik said Randall was defending his home after Pershing had brandished a firearm there. Randall's brother also tried to disarm Pershing, but was shot in the hand and leg during a struggle, according to the defense.
Szcerbik said after seeing his brother get shot, Durend Randall was afraid for the lives of other people in the home, so he took Pershing's gun and shot Pershing in self-defense.
During the trial, the jury learned Pershing's body was found in Randall's house Nov. 8, 2019, by police seeking a gunman who shot another man who went to Terre Haute Regional Hospital seeking treatment of wounds to his hand and leg. The injured man and the woman who took him to the hospital gave false information to police about the location where the man had been shot, authorities said.
Police officers testified they entered the home believing the three children inside were in danger from the gunman. When no one answered the door of the house, police made forced entry and found Durend Randall lying on a bed. The children were found unharmed in another bedroom.
Pathologist Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo testified Pershing had 11 gunshot wounds, ranging from his chest to his abdomen to his legs. Adeagbo said Pershing's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Randall had also been charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of his brother. However, Judge John Roach ruled not enough evidence was available to support that charge, and it was dismissed.
The involuntary manslaughter charge was a lesser-included offense the jury was allowed to consider in place of the murder charge.
