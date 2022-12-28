Vigo pathologist pleads guilty to DUI

Dec. 28—Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, a pathologist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital who performs many of Vigo County's autopsies, pleaded guilty in Vigo Superior Court Division 5 on Dec. 16 to a DUI charge in an injury accident.

Adeagbo pleaded to a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangering a person.

Two other counts were dismissed: a Class 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.08, and a Class C misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least 0.08 but less than 0.15.

The charges stemmed from an accident on May 27, 2020. The other motorist in that accident — Nancy Hall of Farmersburg — died more than a year after the accident.

Whether her death was due to injuries suffered in the crash is in dispute and is the subject of a civil lawsuit.

Adeagbo was sentenced to one year in county jail with one day served, one day of good time credit and 363 days suspended.

He also was ordered to pay a $1 fine, court costs of $185.50 and an alcohol counter-measure fee of $200.

His driver's license was suspended for one year, retroactive to May 28, 2020, when a probable cause affidavit was filed with the court

The doctor was placed on 363 days informal probation. He will perform 120 hours of community service, attend a victim impact panel. He is to report to Vigo County Community Corrections within 30 days for supervision of informal probation.

Judge Matthew Sheehan issued sentence. Special Prosecutor John Henry Meyers handled the case for the state. Attorney William Smock represented Adeagbo.

On May 27, 2020, Adeagbo, 51, was traveling south on U.S. 41 when his Mercedes S550 sedan rear-ended a Dodge Caravan driven by Hall, 74. According to the crash report, Hall initially declined medical attention before being taken to Union Hospital to be checked out.

In the probable cause affidavit, Adeagbo was reported to be unsteady during his field sobriety tests, and his preliminary breath test indicated an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.112. Later, at Indiana State University, his alcohol concentration equivalent was measured at 0.091, a deputy reported.

A civil lawsuit filed on the behalf of Hall's estate and her survivors says Adeagbo was traveling at 100 mph at the time he struck Hall's vehicle and says that her ailments as a result of the crash continued until she died. She died on Oct. 14, 2021.

Tribune-Star attempts to reach Adeagbo at his office and his attorney in the criminal case for comment on Tuesday were not successful.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.