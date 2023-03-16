Vigo police chase ends in Knox County

Mar. 16—A Wednesday night chase that began in Vigo County and rolled into Sullivan County ended in Knox County when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse reported.

At 9:35 p.m., a deputy conducting a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup on Erie Canal Street discovered that the driver, Jacob Greggs, 42, of Farmersburg, was wanted in Vigo County on a felony warrant for battery by bodily waste on a law enforcement officer.

Greggs fled from the traffic stop, leading to the chase.

In southern Sullivan County, an officer was able to successfully deploy stock sticks which caused the pickup's tires to deflate.

Nonetheless, Greggs continued south into Knox County, where he crashed into a ditch. He was taken into custody without any further incident.

Greggs was transported to the Vigo County Jail and charged on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving and battery by bodily waste.

The West Terre Haute Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police assisted.