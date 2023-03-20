Vigo sheriff: Beware of theft of checks from residential mailboxes

Mar. 20—Thefts from residential mailboxes are on the rise, and it appears incoming and outgoing checks are being targeted, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The county has had about eight to 10 reports over the past week, with some in the Krislynn Woods area in northwest Vigo County, said Sheriff John Plasse.

Other parts of the county have also been affected, he said.

"It is recommended that that any outgoing checks you have be deposited into a U.S. Post Office mailbox for your safety," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"We are currently investigating several reports and will update this information as we progress," Plasse stated.

