Vigo sheriff says 'warrant' phone calls are a scam

Oct. 26—The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be aware of a police impersonation scam.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday said it had received two separate reports of someone impersonating a deputy sheriff via a telephone call.

In both instances the caller told the victims that they had warrants for their arrest and wanted them to meet somewhere to pay a fine or face jail time.

If you receive one of these calls, do not respond to requests for payment and do not meet the caller for any reason.