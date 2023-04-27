Vigo sheriff's office continues proble into attempted abduction

Apr. 27—The Vigo County Sheriff's Office continues an investigation into an attempted abduction that happened Wednesday morning in southern Vigo County.

The female victim encountered the suspect on Riley Road near East Moyer Drive, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The victim stopped because she thought she struck a dog that ran in front of her. The suspect, allegedly armed with a knife, then forced the victim to drive through southeastern Vigo County, eventually stopping on Indiana 246.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation includes an attempt to obtain any nearby video footage in areas traveled or locate possible witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area of Riley Road and East Moyer Drive and saw a male subject walking (possibly with a dog) around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday is asked to call 812-462-3226, ext. 7326 and speak with Detective George McAdams.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s and about 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a thin build. He has short, dark brown hair.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Briggs Street north of Indiana 246.

