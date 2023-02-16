Vigo sheriff's office investigating fatal shooting

Feb. 15—The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night that took place in eastern Vigo County.

At 7:55 p.m., law enforcement responded to a call about shots fired at 3762 East Ashland Drive in Terre Haute. A male victim was found deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

"This investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy and to accurately determine the events which led to this shooting. At this time no arrests have been made. The victim's name will be released at a later time," stated Sheriff John Plasse.

Other agencies responding included the Seelyville Town Marshal, Terre Haute city police, Indiana State Police, Honey Creek Fire, Riley Fireand Transcare.

