Vigo's forgotten jail: 1908 structure still stands

Apr. 29—A solemn sentry stands along Ohio Street just east of the Wabash River. The rusty bars on its windows a hint of its past use.

That sentry bears silent witness as Vigo County makes the move from the nearby current jail on Cherry Street that it's used since 1981 to a new facility off West Honey Creek Drive.

Last week, Sheriff John Plasse was joined by current jail staff and former Sheriff Jim Jenkins for a tour of the current jail's predecessor, a solidly built structure just about a block away from the courthouse.

That historic jail built in 1908, now owned by private citizen Richard Lidster, was landlocked by the expansion of Ohio Street across the Wabash River in the early 1990s, and was sold by the county a few years after a few remaining county offices were moved out.

Lidster, who has several rental properties, uses the old jail building mostly for storage and maintenance items.

He removed the enormous boiler used to pipe heated water throughout the building to provide radiant heat. And he has shuttered and sealed exterior windows and doors to better secure the building.

Many of the interior fixtures and furnishings in the building when the county sold it to Lidster are mostly still in place. Rust and peeling paint are everywhere — on the metal bunks and bars of the cells, on the walls and ceilings. But the character of the former jail remains.

So do the living quarters for whoever was sheriff at the time. A sheriff and their family could live in the jail building, with just a few doors buffering the incarcerated from the family.

The numerous stairways, steps and narrow doorways throughout the building provide less than modern accessibility within the structure.

A courtyard, accessed through a now-closed archway bearing 1908 keystones, was a space for the public to visit those in jail.

At the time Lidster brought the jail property, he also owned the neighboring building housing Inland Aquatics, where his son still lives. He is now working on downsizing items stored in both buildings.

Lidster recalled his first experience in the jail — as a teenager just prior to graduation in 1965 from Schulte High School. He and friends were temporarily housed in the jail's drunk tank after police broke up a pre-graduation party of under-age drinkers at a cabin on the Wabash River.

Covered in mud after unsuccessfully trying to evade arrest, the teens made a mess of the booking area, he said. The teens were released a few hours after being booked thanks to bail posted by an influential parent of the seniors. Lidster gladly did not see the inside of the jail again until he bought the building more than two decades later.

His dream for the building, he said, was to create space for a restaurant and nightclub in the large booking area.

That space is overlooked by mezzanines which lead to cell blocks.

His dream for the building never progressed, however, due in part to the renovations that would have been needed, and his involvement in other businesses. And so, the old jail has become a defacto storage facility and workshop for Lidster's other ventures.

During the tour, Lidster pointed out a large dumbwaiter in one corner used to send meal trays from the kitchen to the upper levels. He said he would like to restore the dumbwaiter to working order.

Also on that tour, Jenkins recalled his years of being a deputy in the facility.

On the night shifts, a deputy was in charge of the facility and the inmates, and often worked alone.

Jenkins said it was practice to radio other deputies when starting a night walk through the cell blocks.

"If they didn't hear back from you again in about 15 minutes, then the other deputies started heading to the jail to make sure you were all right and the inmates hadn't jumped you," Jenkins said laughing.

The menu for inmates was limited. Hot coffee and two donuts for breakfast. Hot coffee and a bologna sandwich for lunch. Supper was bean soup or chili soup.

Jenkins said he counted 102 inmate bunks during the walk-through, and an additional eight cells in a medical segregation area, for an inmate capacity of 110.

For 72 years, that jail housed Vigo County offenders.

Find a bunk

Unlike recent decades, no state inspections were conducted to identify overcrowding or other deficiencies.

"When you were booked in, you were given a mattress, put in a block and told to find a bunk. Sometimes you slept on the floor," Jenkins said.

Radiant heat ran throughout the cell blocks, but not in individual cells. Each block also shared a toilet, shower and sink.

Large metal screens cover the exterior of the windows, allowing the windows to be opened to catch the breeze on hot days. But being so close to the Wabash River, an open window often invited mosquitos and other bugs.

"We had inmates asking to be sprayed with Raid," Jenkins said of the pest problem. "They'd cover themselves with blankets and asked us to spray them to keep the mosquitos off."

No video equipment monitored inmate activity. Instead, a square peep-hole in the wall allowed jail staff to look down the walkway of each cell block. And inmates could peak out through the opening, as well.

Looking back, Jenkins said, the jail's daily census had dropped to an average of 75 to 78 inmates during the term of Sheriff Ted Melvin in the 1970s.

Jenkins said he doesn't remember why the count had dropped. At the time, Vigo County's court system had only circuit court, three superior courts, two county courts and city court to handle its criminal and civil caseload.

When the new jail was being planned in the late 1970s, county officials built for an inmate capacity of 86.

Then-Sheriff Andrew Atelski objected to the smaller size, pointing out in June 1980 the average weekend jail population was about 100.

By the 1990s, an expansion of the newer jail was underway, but overcrowding continued.

In 2000, the Indiana Civil Liberties Union, led by attorney Ken Falk, sued the county over conditions in the jail. The maximum cap of 268 inmates was set by an agreement to resolve the suit.

Falk and the ACLU renewed litigation against the county in 2016 due to jail conditions and overcrowding. In an attempted to address those issues, the county will open a new $62 million county jail in July 2022.

Jenkins said the 1908 jail is full of local history, and Lidster agrees.

The building is not officially for sale, Lidster said, but a new owner might one day bring some sparkle back to the solemn sentry.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.