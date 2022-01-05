Vigo's loses 4 kids to abuse or neglect in '21

Jan. 5—Four Vigo County children died from abuse or neglect in 2020, according to data released Dec. 30 in the 2020 Annual Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Indiana.

In three of those abuse cases, criminal charges remain pending against the defendant charged in the child's death.

In Vigo County's only death from neglect case in 2020, officials found that the child died due to drowning.

No local child deaths in 2021 were reported as abuse or neglect, according to Vigo County officials.

Vigo County's four child fatalities in 2020 are the most child deaths due to abuse or neglect in any year reported in the past 18 years, according to a review of child fatalities reports released since 2003 by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Vigo County ranked third in the state with four deaths, behind only Lake and Marion counties, which each reported seven abuse or neglect deaths in children. Twenty-eight Indiana counties had abuse or neglect fatalities in 2020.

Since 2003 in Vigo County, DCS has investigated 10 child deaths due to abuse, and 12 child deaths due to neglect such as drowning, malnutrition or failure to seek medical care.

"Our office participates in the review team for the local child fatalities," said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt following the release of the 2020 state report.

"The team is always looking at these cases to see if there was something about the situation that was missed prior to it happening or that could have been done better," Modesitt said. "Is there anything that could have been done to prevent this fatality? Were there services that could have been provided? The entire team, law enforcement, the medical community and DCS, all hope to improve how we evaluate future cases. By reviewing what happened in these tragic events we hope to learn and prevent future child fatalities."

None of the four Vigo County cases in 2020 show a removal of the child victim from the home by DCS prior to the child's death.

The first local child death in 2020 occurred Feb. 23 with the drowning death of 20-month-old Izabella Ellington.

According to the state report, "The child lived with her parents, a sibling, the parents' roommate and the roommate's six children. On the day of the child's death, the mother and roommate were inside the home, and the father was working on a car in the driveway. The children were playing outside in the front yard. At some point, it was noticed the child was missing. The parents immediately went to the lake, located 54 feet from their home, and found the child floating in the water. No one could remember when they had last seen the child prior to the child being found in the lake."

The abuse death of 21-month-old Parker Gambill occurred April 28, 2020.

According to the state report, "A 1-year-old boy died from blunt-force trauma. The child lived with his mother, a sibling and mother's boyfriend. On the day of the child's death, the mother, the child, the sibling and the mother's boyfriend had been running errands. Upon returning home, the mother's boyfriend took the child inside. The mother did not immediately go into the home.

"When she did, she found the child unresponsive in his high chair. The child was found to have abusive head trauma and later died from his injuries. The mother's boyfriend provided several different stories as to how the child was injured but admitted to knowing the child was limp and unresponsive when he put him in the high chair. Video surveillance outside of the home revealed the child was alert and well prior to the mother's boyfriend taking the child into the home."

The boyfriend, 21-year-old Chad Nichols, faces felony charges of murder, aggravated battery, and neglect resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the child's death. Nichols' case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 5. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 28, 2022.

The abuse death of 4-month-old Ky'Avion Jones occurred Aug. 1, 2020.

According to the state report, "A 4-month-old boy died from blunt-force trauma. The child lived with his mother, his father and three siblings. On the day of the child's death, the mother went to work and left the father to care for the children. The mother later received a call from the father stating the child was not breathing. The father reported he found the child unresponsive after the child had fallen off the bed. Medical professionals reported the injuries were not consistent with a fall from a bed."

The father, 25-year-old Marshon Omar Jones, faces felony charges of murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. His case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 6 with a trial date of April 11, 2022.

The abuse death of 7-year-old Leeam Allen Pritcher occurred Sept. 19, 2020.

According to the state report, "A 7-year-old boy died from blunt-force trauma. The child lived with his father. On the day of the child's death, the father became angry with the child and admitted to hitting the child in the head with his hand several times. The father said the child became unresponsive, and he attempted to revive the child by splashing water on his face and then took the child to every room in the house prior to calling 911. The father tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC."

The father, 28-year-old Brandon L. Pritcher, faces felony charges of murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. His case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 3 with a trial day of July 11, 2022.

According to the statewide report for 2020, DCS was called to investigate 281 child fatalities around Indiana in which abuse or neglect was suspected to be a factor. That was up from 276 in calendar year 2019.

Fifty, or 18% of those deaths, were determined to be a direct result of caregiver maltreatment. That's down from 61 deaths caused by maltreatment in 2019.

Of the total fatalities covered by the state's 2020 report, 22 were due to abuse, and 28 were due to neglect. In 31 of the 50 fatalities, the victim was 3 years old or younger.

This finding demonstrates a consistent trend, nationally and in Indiana, that young children are at the highest risk of abuse or neglect.

Seventeen of the fatalities covered in the report were determined to be accidental, while 22 were declared homicides.

Thirteen of the 50 victims included in the report were previously victims in a DCS case of substantiated abuse or neglect.

Of the 50 victims, 20 were female and 30 were male. Death by weapon, including a body part such as a closed fist, was the most common cause of death, listed in 50% of the cases as the primary factor.

In 78% of cases, the death occurred in the victim's own home. The victim's biological parents were often deemed responsible for the child fatalities detailed in the report.

In some cases, caregiver stressors were determined to play a role in the death of a child. Insufficient income, unemployment and substance abuse were frequently cited as stress factors among caregivers.

DCS is legally required to review all child fatalities for children younger than age 3 when the death is sudden, unexpected or unexplained, or involves allegations of abuse or neglect.

DCS must also review all child fatalities for children age 3 or older when the death involves allegations of abuse or neglect.

More information on the child abuse and neglect, as well as information for families, can be found at www.in.gov/dcs.

