Is Vikas EcoTech Limited's (NSE:VIKASECO) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Vikas EcoTech Limited's (NSE:VIKASECO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Vikas EcoTech's P/E ratio is 7.8. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vikas EcoTech:

P/E of 7.8 = ₹4.6 ÷ ₹0.59 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Vikas EcoTech Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Vikas EcoTech has a lower P/E than the average (11.7) in the chemicals industry classification.

NSEI:VIKASECO Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Vikas EcoTech shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Vikas EcoTech shrunk earnings per share by 42% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 16% annually. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Vikas EcoTech's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Vikas EcoTech has net debt worth a very significant 106% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Vikas EcoTech's P/E Ratio

Vikas EcoTech trades on a P/E ratio of 7.8, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.