The Viking Line ABP (HEL:VIK1V) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Viking Line ABP (HEL:VIK1V) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 25% in three years, versus a market decline of about 1.4%. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 19% in the same period.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Although the share price is down over three years, Viking Line ABP actually managed to grow EPS by 11% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Viking Line ABP's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Viking Line ABP's TSR, which was a 23% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Viking Line ABP shares lost 6.7% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 12%. Given the total loss of 0.5% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Viking Line ABP better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Viking Line ABP (including 1 which is is potentially serious) .

