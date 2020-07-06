Viking Mergers & Acquisitions: Highly Profitable Sign And Graphics Company For Sale

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers is proud to announce a great opportunity for someone looking to purchase an established business with strong cash flows. This company is a highly successful, profitable, and well-established sign and graphics company that serves a growing marketplace of high propensity buying companies.

This business is part of a world-renowned franchise, with an ideal location in New Jersey near an Ivy League University. The strategic location allows for the ability to service customers from New York City to central Pennsylvania. This business receives amazing support from Franchisor, in addition to consistent introduction to cutting edge equipment, products and services.

The featured products and services are predominantly B2B focused. This business offers corporate and retail signage, interior décor graphics, dimensional logos, Tradeshow / Convention graphics and displays, vehicle graphics, along with banners, yard signs, traffic and safety signage needs.

"This business is a great opportunity for the former corporate road-warrior to lead their own company and create wealth and stability for their future," said Ben Knight, Managing Partner, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions.

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions:

Since 1996, Viking's team of professional advisors have successfully closed on sales of more than 600 businesses. That's more than any other firm in the Southeast in our space. With headquarters in Charlotte and offices strategically located throughout the Southeast, our team is uniquely positioned to help business owners navigate through a successful transaction. The majority of our advisors are former business owners themselves. For over two decades, Viking's proven process has reliably helped business owners navigate success and secure their futures.

Contact for Business Inquiries:

Ben Knight

Managing Partner

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

2036 eWall St. Suite G

Charleston, SC 29464

bknight@vikingmergers.com

Media Inquiries:

Sam Casey

Senior Director of Marketing

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

sam@vikingmergers.com

