Are Viking Mines Limited's (ASX:VKA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 18% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Viking Mines (ASX:VKA). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Viking Mines' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Viking Mines is:

17% = AU$1.4m ÷ AU$8.2m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Viking Mines' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Viking Mines' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. For this reason, Viking Mines' five year net income decline of 9.4% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Viking Mines' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 32% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Viking Mines''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Viking Mines Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because Viking Mines doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Viking Mines has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Viking Mines visit our risks dashboard for free.

