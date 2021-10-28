Vikings fan charged with multiple counts of domestic violence will stand trial in November

Oct. 28—A jury trial is set to begin Nov. 29 for a former Janesville man who was charged in 2019 with three counts of domestic violence against a woman who reportedly teased him for being a fan of the Minnesota Vikings football team.

The case dates to an incident on Dec. 24 of that year when Mark E. Mueller, who resided at 305 Rosewood Drive in Janesville at the time and currently lives in Illinois, became involved in an altercation with the woman he knew.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by the Janesville Police Department, the woman stated Mueller became "very angry" after her remarks and that she tried to calm him down. Mueller then reportedly approached the woman, put his hands around her neck and throat, and began strangling her.

The woman also told police Mueller stated he would "(expletive) kill her" and that this was not the first time she had physical altercations with Mueller. Prior incidents included threats on her life and another incident of strangulation, she said.

During Tuesday's final pretrial hearing conducted over Zoom, Judge Barbara McCrory read over the witness list requested by assistant district attorney Kyle Johnson. The list of expected witnesses includes Mueller's alleged victim; a representative from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, to authenticate records related to the victim's injuries; and two JPD officers who were involved with the case.

The three counts of domestic abuse charges Mueller faces include disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation/suffocation. The first two charges are classified as misdemeanors; the third is a class H felony. The charge carries with it a possible fine of $10,000 and/or a prison sentence upwards of six years.

Jury selection is set to begin Nov. 29 at the Rock County Courthouse.