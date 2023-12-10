Vikings WR Justin Jefferson hurt vs Raiders after returning from hamstring injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch as Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson went to the locker room after taking a hit to his chest in the second quarter of Minnesota's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Jefferson, the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was listed as questionable after taking a shot from safety Marcus Epps while going high to catch a 15-yard pass. There was no flag for hitting a defenseless receiver.

This was Jefferson's first game back after missing the previous seven games because of a hamstring injury.

Jefferson made some team history before going out. He caught a 12-yard pass that moved him past Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by a Vikings player in his first four seasons. Moss had 5,396 yards from 1998-2001, and Jefferson is at 5,423.

