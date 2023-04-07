‘Vile conduct.’ CMPD arrests man who exposed himself twice this week near churches

Police arrested a Huntersville man Thursday after two indecent exposure incidents around Charlotte.

Aaron Troy Williams, 45, was in public view when he exposed himself in a dark Red 2015 Mazda CX9 on Marble Street near Greater Temple Baptist Church in northwest Charlotte Sunday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

He did it again on Fairwood Avenue near Cathey Memorial AME Zion Church in Lower South End Wednesday, police said.

“Thanks to the assistance of the community,” police said, “and the work of CMPD officers and detectives, this suspect was identified, charged, and arrested before he could continue his vile conduct in Charlotte neighborhoods again.”

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.